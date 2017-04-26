Social activist Zackie Achmat on Wednesday joined a jubilant crowd on the steps of the High Court in Cape Town‚ where the controversial government nuclear programme has been set aside.

Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute took on government for entering into deals with several countries without raising the issue parliament.

“I think Earthlife Africa and SAFCEI can really celebrate this judgment. It is a total victory against corruption and it is a total defeat against Jacob Zuma and the corrupt Guptas and the corrupt Russians‚’’ said Achmat.

In a statement‚ issued before the court found the agreements unlawful and unconstitutional‚ the organisations said the case is ‘’pivotal in exposing arrangements for government’s proposed R1-trillion nuclear deal’’.