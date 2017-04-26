Charges against former ANC official may be dropped

By Lulamile Feni -

Criminal charges including murder are expected to be withdrawn against ANC former deputy regional secretary Lawrence Mambila at the Mthatha High Court this morning.

Some of the ANC members who came to support former ANC regional Secretary Lawrence Mambila when appearing at Mthatha High Court for the murder of the bodyguard of ANC regional chairman Xolile Nkompela. All the criminal charges against Mambila have been withdrawn Picture: LULAMILE FENI

A group of about 50 ANC members, led by former regional chairman Thandekile Sabisa, travelled from various areas within the region to give support to Mambila.

Mambila’s defence attorney Siphiwo Dzingwa, of Dzongwa & Associates, has indicated the charges will be dropped.

Mambila, among others, was charged for murder after a bodyguard of current  regional chairman Xolile Nkompela was shot dead in December 2015 when gunmen attacked Nkompela’s official vehicle  in Tsolo.

Nkompela, who is also OR Tambo district council speaker, was not injured.

Sabisa, a former OR Tambo deputy mayor, was also arrested for the same crimes. But all the charges against him were withdrawn. The court is yet to start.

