Charges against former ANC official may be dropped

Criminal charges including murder are expected to be withdrawn against ANC former deputy regional secretary Lawrence Mambila at the Mthatha High Court this morning.

A group of about 50 ANC members, led by former regional chairman Thandekile Sabisa, travelled from various areas within the region to give support to Mambila.

Mambila’s defence attorney Siphiwo Dzingwa, of Dzongwa & Associates, has indicated the charges will be dropped.

Mambila, among others, was charged for murder after a bodyguard of current regional chairman Xolile Nkompela was shot dead in December 2015 when gunmen attacked Nkompela’s official vehicle in Tsolo.

Nkompela, who is also OR Tambo district council speaker, was not injured.

Sabisa, a former OR Tambo deputy mayor, was also arrested for the same crimes. But all the charges against him were withdrawn. The court is yet to start.