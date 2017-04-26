Durandt funeral postponed

Boxing legend Nick Durandt’s funeral has been postponed so that his Crusader biker club compadres can attend the huge Harley Davidson bike rally in East London this weekend.

Family and friends will also want to support Durandt boxer Ludumo Lamati when he challenges Bongani Mahlangu for the SA junior-featherweight crown at the Orient Theatre on Sunday.

It is likely there will be emotional tributes for the club’s former president at the huge biker rally.

Durandt’s funeral was postponed to next weekend because it clashed with the two East London events, said friend Rocky Waistein.

Waistein, a family friend of 30 years, is helping with funeral arrangements.

He was the founder member of the Crusaders but said he handed over the presidential reins to Durandt.

The club, formed in 2006, boasts more than 500 members.

Waistein said Durandt was scheduled to be buried in South Johannesburg on Friday, but then it became apparent that there was a clash of dates.

Durandt, 53, died on his bike in an accident between Bethlehem and Clarens in Free State during a weekend bike ride. His son Damian opted to go by car.

Waistein said motor cycling was a dangerous “but the adrenalin pushes us like it does to other adventurous sports and there is no better feeling than travelling on the road”.

The Lamati-Mahlangu fight was originally scheduled for earlier this week but was moved back by two days after promoter Xaba Promotions and Events could not secure television coverage.

Lamati said he had a long chat with the departed boxing legend on the day of his death.

“Before Nick left for Free State we were together talking about this fight, with him giving me advice on what I should do to win. I therefore cannot afford to lose this fight, not in a million years.”

Durandt was divorced but secured the custody of his two sons Damian and Storm, with Damian taking over the management of his gymnasium.

Durandt retired as boxing trainer, but four months ago told the guests at the national boxing awards in Durban where he was bestowed with a lifetime achievement award that he was contemplating a return to the sport.

lDurandt will be cremated after a service at the Maronite Catholic Church south of Johannesburg.