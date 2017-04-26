Sex-for-jobs accused await fate

Two top Bhisho legislature administrators implicated in the sex-for-jobs and jobs-for-pals scandals will know their fate by next week – when their internal disciplinary hearing is expected to be finalised.

Integrated human resources management general manager (GM) Malibongwe Ngcai and monitoring and evaluation GM Basil Mase were named in the scandal that rocked the provincial government in 2015.

They were suspended last year in January after they took the provincial legislature and Neela Hoosain Commission – which investigated the scandal – to court in December in a bid to prevent the commission’s report from being made public.

They also wanted the recommendations of the commission not to be implemented.

The court dismissed their application. Also implicated was former administration head Pumelele Ndamase, who has since left the administration and joined the legislature’s political benches, as an ANC MPL.

Ndamase could not be charged internally, as he was no longer part of administration.

The institution’s administration head Vuyani Mapolisa yesterday confirmed that the disciplinary hearing for Ngcai and Mase, which had been ongoing for more than a year was wrapped up on Monday.

He said the only outstanding matter was testimony from “a computer expert” contracted to ascertain the origins of some documents forming part of evidence against the two.

“Such testimony will be presented on May 3,” said Mapolisa.

Both Ngcai and Mase yesterday refused to comment, while Ndamase could not be reached.

Hoosain, a former education MEC, was roped in to investigate the sex-for-jobs allegations and other alleged recruitment irregularities.

The Hoosain commission later found Ndamase had made sexual advances to two personal assistants (PA) in his office while still heading the legislature administration.

Hoosain’s report further stated that Mase flouted recruitment policies by submitting someone’s application for a researcher post during the shortlisting process and thereafter motivated for her appointment.

In her report, Hoosain recommended Mapolisa initiate “an inquiry” into the “displacement” of the two Ndamase PAs and Ngcai’s secretary.