Zuma not victim, says SACP leader

President Jacob Zuma is not a victim in the current political instability in South Africa and therefore there should be no sympathy extended to him.

This is according to SACP second deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila, who was speaking at a Chris Hani Memorial Lecture at the University of Fort Hare’s East London campus last night.

The outspoken Mapaila believes South Africans have it in their hands to save themselves because Zuma’s leadership has abdicated responsibility.

Hani, he told the crowd, would not be pleased that the President had put his interests and that of the family ahead of those of the people and the movement.

“Today we want to take all of our sacrifices and hand them over to a single family literally, the Guptas. Unfortunately our President has accepted their dance tune,” Mapaila said.