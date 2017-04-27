The body of an elderly man was found at Brighton Beach in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man‚ Christian Opperman of Bluewater Bay‚ had been stabbed several times.

She said according to information‚ Opperman arrived at the beach at about 4am‚ parked his car and went for a walk on the sand.

“He chatted with fishermen before disappearing behind the sand dunes. Not long later‚ a jogger alerted the security guard of his body lying on the beach‚” Naidu said.

“Opperman’s cellphone‚ wallet and car keys are missing. Police suspect that robbery was the motive for the fatal attack.”

A case of murder has been opened. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Mount Road police station.