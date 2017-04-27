Mkhwebane lends an ear in Mqanduli: Public protector vows to help resolve ‘issues’

Basic service delivery issues were at the core of discussions yesterday in Mqanduli when the public protector (PP) Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane paid a visit to the area for the first time.

The Mqanduli Town Hall was packed when more than 250 villagers turned up to meet the PP’s delegation which consisted of traditional leaders and members of the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality council, led by executive mayor Dumani Zozo.

The PP’s interaction with communities in the area was part of her ongoing nationwide stakeholder consultative forums, aimed at introducing herself to stakeholders as the country’s fourth public protector, to spell out her vision for the office over the next seven years and grant audiences an opportunity to raise with her any matter of concern relating to her office.

Mkhwebane has since February visited over 12 towns, townships and rural areas across the country to interact with communities.

Mkhwebane encouraged people to raise all the concerns they had regarding everything, from a lack of employment opportunities, access to land, issues with the provision of water, electricity and RDP houses, and allegations of corruption and nepotism in some municipalities.

Eunice Mdunyelwa from Mahlamvu village complained to her about not having access to healthcare despite being promised a clinic 15 years ago.

“We are too far from the existing clinics, anyone can imagine what a struggle it is having to walk great distances just to be told that your medication is not even available,” she said.

“There was even a sod-turning event at a time when Dr Bevan Goqwana was MEC of Health, yet nothing ever happened. We are still waiting,” Mdunyelwa added.

Mkhwebane said it was a pity that the department of health had not sent a representative to the session but assured the community that she would make it a priority.

Vuyo Gwetyeni said the community work project (CWP) was not working because it provided little help in feeding their families.

“We only work eight days a month and we only earn about R670. That is too little. We are not entirely happy because that is not enough, sometimes the payments are late and we have rent to pay.”

Other issues raised included abandoned houses which became havens for vagrants and thugs, families who were still trying to claim payouts from deceased relatives, slow road accident fund payouts and water cuts.

Mkhwebane said she had taken note of all the concerns and appreciated people taking time out to engage with her about these issues.

“We will work on resolving these issues and where we struggle or fail we will consult with the other spheres of government concerned,” said Mkhwebane. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za