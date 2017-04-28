Court interdict ends SAA strike

It was business as usual yesterday at East London Airport as striking South African Airways cabin crew members returned to work after the airline was granted a court order against the industrial action by South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

Since the court order was granted which stated that the strike end immediately, SAA has seen a significant increase in several cabin crew members reporting for duty and this enabled the airline to operate all its scheduled flights yesterday.

The workers who downed tools on Wednesday demanded a hike in their travel allowance, an action which left scores of SAA passengers stranded across the country as the airline was forced to cancel a total of 50 flights.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed the court’s order which stated that employees report for duty with minimal disruptions.

“South African Airways has been granted an interim order by the Labour Court declaring the protest action by Sacca and its cabin crew members to be an unprotected strike.

“We are hoping that we will be able to come to an amicable agreement with the union that accommodates cabin crew concerns while protecting the financial sustainability of the airline,” Tlali said.

When the Dispatch arrived at the East London Airport, dozens of passengers were making their way to the boarding gates and all check-in counters were operational. The airport was buzzing with people checking in and arriving on SAA flights.

A couple from Port Alfred, Des and Andrea Smith who were on their way to Durban experienced no problems.

“Our flight was booked for today and thankfully we have had no problems yet,” Smith said.

Another passenger, Lena Swindon, of Komani said she was worried that she might have a delayed flight but was happy that she was not affected.

“I was very worried that our flight might be affected but luckily not,” Swindon said.

Sacca secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa said they respect the court’s decision but the root of the problem remains unresolved.

“We are going to review the outcome of the court interdict and while we respect the court’s decision, it is sad that no agreement was reached.

“The issue is still ongoing and at the end of the day there is no winner,” Moikangoa said.