‘Freedoms face threat from crime’ VIPs slate Port St Johns scourge

Crime is posing a serious threat to hard-fought freedoms in South Africa with druglords destroying gains that have been achieved.

These sentiments were shared by various speakers at the funeral of Kamvelihle Ngala, the four-year-old Port St Johns boy allegedly murdered by a relative – who then ate parts of his body.

Monwabisi Gwanya, has been arrested on allegations of committing the horror crime.

Kamvelihle was described as a brilliant and active young boy, who would have grown-up to be a great philosopher had his young life not been cut short so cruelly.

Hundreds of people and organisations attended the funeral, with some travelling from as far as Gauteng and Western Cape.

ANC Women’s League provincial chairwoman Bukelwa Fanta, Port St Johns mayor Lindelwa Rolobobile and Methodist Church of Southern Africa’s Reverend Mzubanzi Hlongwane condemned drug abuse, especially the use of dagga, and said it was a major contributing factor in the gruesome murder. Rolobile said Mpondoland was known for producing dagga – and in the process, destroying many lives that led to an escalation in the crime rate.

“Many people in Port St Johns boast that they have or are continuing paying fees for their children’s schooling with the proceeds of dagga, but do not care of the thousands of lives being destroyed in the process.

“Dagga is dubbed the “green gold of Mpondoland”, but it is killing our youth. The number one enemy of our freedom is crime,” said the mayor, trying hard to fight back tears.

She said Port St Johns was a world tourism destination, but the levels of crime had had a negative impact on that.

Fanta said: “Drug abuse and drug dealing are now out of hand. Druglords are holding us at ransom. People now live in fear.

“People like OR Tambo and many other cadres sacrificed their lives so that people can be free – free from fear … but drug dealing is overwhelming and we fear for the worst,” Fanta said.

Rolobile, Fanta, Hlongwane and Mthatha Child Abuse and Resource Centre director, Nokuzola Siphila, said that South Africa must seek divine intervention to fight the high levels of crime and drug abuse.

Gwanya will appear in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.