Initiates to get bottled water to curb deaths

Initiates in the Amathole district (ADM) will be supplied with bottled water, the district authority’s council speaker Nceba Ndikinda said.

While this is unheard of and may be frowned upon by staunch traditionalists, Ndikinda said this was due to the drought that had affected the area and had resulted in the deaths of livestock.

Ndikinda was speaking at a Mnquma initiation summit held at Butterworth Town Hall on Freedom Day, yesterday.

He was answering a question from the floor on how the ADM would deal with the issue of dehydration among initiates in light of the drought.

Ndikinda said: “This is to develop a plan to support the local municipalities together with the department of health and other stakeholders. We want to be ready for the June season.”

Ndikinda said distribution of water bottles to initiation schools was rolled out in December last year at the Amahlathi municipality.

Last month the ADM was declared a disaster area following the worst drought yet to hit the area.

Dam levels remain critically low in Butterworth and surrounding areas with some dams having only days of water left.