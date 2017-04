A Mdantsane woman found a badly decomposed body in front of her house this morning.

Tulisa Mqingwana of NU5 said she noticed something covered in a window curtains when she returned from work last night.

“I didn’t pay much attention to it,” she said.

She said it was this morning when she took a closer look and realised that the “rubbish” that she saw outside her house was in fact remains of a decomposed body.

Police and forensic team were at the scene this morning.