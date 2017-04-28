The small town of Coligny in North West remained on edge on Friday morning as two farmers accused of killing a 12-year-old boy were expected to appear in the magistrate’s court.

People gathered outside the court‚ watched by a large number of police officers.

The town and nearby Lichtenberg has seen violent protests in which shops were torched and buildings burnt following the boy’s death.

Earlier this week police said they had arrested 17 protesters‚ who are also expected to appear in court.

Speaking outside the court‚ people from the area said the racial nature of the crime had infuriated them.

“They (white people) have been killing us since 1976 and still call us monkeys” said Sunnyboy Gomone.

Black residents said they would demand that the State oppose bail for the two white farmers.

Katleho Bokatsu said protesting residents wanted to ensure equality before the courts and were concerned the farmers would be treated leniently.

Another resident‚ Ouma Tsele‚ said: “We are here to oppose bail and there are farmers blocking community members at the entrance of Tlhabologang location.”

Tsele added that the relationship between the farmers and black residents was very tense.

Inside the court‚ the magistrate presiding over the matter said photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the two accused‚ but should not show their faces.

It is alleged that last week the boy fell off a moving vehicle driven by a farmer‚ but residents say he was assaulted.