Body found on front lawn: Shocking discovery at Mdantsane home alarms neighbours

A Mdantsane woman who went outside to hang her laundry found the decomposing body of an adult woman on her front lawn yesterday.

Trainee plumber Thulisa Maqingwana, 33, made the shocking discovery at her NU 5A Mdantsane home, which is not far from thick bush where garden refuse is dumped.

She said that on Thursday night, when she returned home, she had noticed something wrapped in cloth, which had been neatly tied, outside.

“I didn’t pay much attention to it. I thought it was a notorious neighbour who just couldn’t wait for the municipal truck to come collect the rubbish on Tuesday.

“When I went out to hang my laundry this [yesterday] morning, I saw dogs tearing the cloth apart, and saw a foot sticking out. That’s when I knew something was suspicious. I looked closely and saw ribs and hands on the ground.”

Saturday Dispatch arrived at the scene and saw the body, wrapped in black plastic bags and a pink window curtain.

Scores of community members, ward councillor Mashwabada Gcilishe and the police were gathered around the corpse, and were covering their mouths and noses to block the smell from the body.

The Department of Health’s forensic unit arrived moments later, and opened up the curtain to find the dead woman had been decapitated.

She had been wearing what seemed to be a black baseball jacket and blue jeans.

NU 5A resident Ulanda Ngoma, 16, claimed to have seen a man dump the body there at around 7pm on Thursday.

“I was walking in front of this man and did not notice anything suspicious about the curtain, so I did not bother calling people,” she said.

Noloyiso Magqabeni, who lives a few houses from Maqingwana, said they were shocked. “This is not the first time this has happened in our area. A body was found on a doorstep in 2015. We feel unsafe and fear for ourselves and our children,” said Magqabeni.

Police spokesman in the Mdantsane cluster, Captain Mluleki Mbi said the cause of death would be established during a post-mortem. — sisiphoz@dispatch.co.za