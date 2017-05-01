Mass ride a royal treat for bike lovers

A mass ride was the highlight of the last day of the Harley-Davidson Africa Bike Week yesterday which saw about 550 motorcycles revving their engines as they made their way from East London’s Esplanade towards Gonubie along the N2, greeting locals who lined pavements and bridges to catch a glimpse of the motorbiking extravaganza.

More than 10000 people registered to attend the four-day non-stop entertainment event for bike enthusiasts, which is an exceptional turnout for the city. It is the first event of its kind in Buffalo City after an eight-year run in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

Event project manager Carl Frayne said they HAD experienced more foot traffic than anticipated.

“We are so happy with how well things turned out. When you move to a new venue you are never quite sure of what to expect but I thought it was very successful,” he said, adding that Saturday night’s entertainment had drawn capacity crowds to the extent that they had to close the gates to prevent more people from entering.

Frayne said the event had grown substantially over the years, adding that in its first year in Margate only 150 bikes had been involved in the mass ride.

Other highlights included the demo rides where the public could test drive a Harley-Davidson motorbike, which saw 250 enthusiasts given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

On Saturday night a lucky East London-based farmer from Chintsa East drove off in a brand-new black Harley-Davidson.

Christopher Trollip, 43, was at a loss for words when he was handed the keys.

“I was in a state of shock when they called my name, I couldn’t believe that I had won. I am very happy and very excited about winning the bike,” Trollip said.

However, the clothing apparel stalls did not do as well this year, with some saying they only broke even and others unable to cover their costs for the event.

Frayne said given it was their first year in a new town, some vendors may have not fared that well, but food and beverage stallholders reported doing exceptionally well.

Rebel biking gear owner Arlette Botha of Johannesburg said they had just covered their costs.

“It was different this year; in Margate it seemed like there were a lot more people but we will be back next year.”

SBK official eyewear owner Marc Giltrow said he was disappointed in the turnout. “Comparing it to last year, the foot traffic was disappointing but being this close to the beach and for it being the first time in East London, it has been good.”

Frayne added that it was a balancing act for vendors at this year’s event.

“The event has been a huge success, we’ve had thousands of people here and people spend money in different ways. There are areas that did well and some not so great but it is a balancing act for the vendors.”

He added that there were areas the organisers could learn from for the next year. Labelling it as a good sign, Frayne said Harley-Davidson sold nine brand new bikes.