8 killed in Ngcobo head-on collision

Eight people were killed in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a car outside Ngcobo this evening.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the accident happened just before 7pm.

Four other people were injured and are in a critical condition, he said.

According to Transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie, the accident between a double cab and a sedan occurred on the R61 about 3km outside Ngcobo.

“It’s reported that the bakkie, which was carrying 14 people, lost control and collided with the oncoming vehicle killing six people on the spot. Two others died on the way to hospital,” she said.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana pleaded with motorists to stay alert on the road at all times and obey the rules of the road.

The MEC send her condolences to the affected families.