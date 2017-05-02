Former deputy minister of arts and culture Rejoice Mabudafhasi has become the latest ANC leader to resign as a member of parliament.

Mabudafhasi’s decision follows a series of resignations in the wake of the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.

The resignations come ahead of a motion of no confidence vote in Zuma‚ which is due to be debated in parliament.

The motion‚ brought by opposition parties‚ was due to be debated last month but was postponed after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) approached the Constitutional Court to force the vote to be conducted via secret ballot.

The UDM has argued that a secret ballot is needed after certain MPs were threatened as a result of their opposition to Zuma.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has said that ANC MPs cannot vote in favour of a motion brought by opposition parties.

Mabudafhasi was one of those who were axed in the cabinet shakeup‚ along with finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas has subsequently resigned as an MP‚ but Gordhan has indicated that he has no such plans.

Other resignations from parliament include former ministers Tina Joemat-Pettersson (energy)‚ Dipuo Peters (transport) and Ngoako Ramatlhodi (public service).