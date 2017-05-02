EL beachfront racial rant goes viral

A shocking racist incident showing an angry white woman calling two black students “k*****s” has gone viral on social media and has sent shock waves across the country.

The incident took place near Osner Hotel in Esplanade in East London on Friday evening. The woman appears to be under the influence of alcohol.

The victims, two University of Fort Hare LLB students, told the Dispatch they were on their way to the Africa Bike Week show on the Esplanade when they came across the woman who randomly unleashed a racial tirade.

In the video, the angry woman can be seen and heard repeatedly uttering the k-word.

According to final-year student Musa Mjali from Libode, the woman demanded to know: “What are you laughing at k*****s?”

Mjali demanded to know what the woman had just said, and was allegedly told: “You heard right k*****s”.

Mjali took out her cellphone and asked the woman to repeat the insult and the woman obliged, adding: “I will beat you up bloody black bitches, yes, k*****s.”

In the video, security guards are seen keeping the parties apart.

A white male who was with the woman can also be heard saying: “I will beat these bitches”.

Mjali said throughout the heated altercation, she was worried the man would assault them.

Mjali said the only way of getting back at the alleged bullies was through the power of social media.

Africa Bike Week project manager Carl Frayne said: “It is indeed upsetting to watch any video in which hate speech is used. We at Africa Bike Week pride ourselves on presenting world-class non-racial, non-political, non-sexist and family oriented events.” — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za