Five die in three EC accidents

Five people were killed and 11 injured when their vehicles rolled several times in three separate incidents this weekend.

This prompted Eastern Cape health authorities to issue a call to motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads.

Two people died and 11 others were injured when a bakkie overturned near the Canzibe Hospital in Ngqeleni shortly before 9am yesterday.

“The injured were taken to the Canzibe Hospital,” provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo told the Daily Dispatch yesterday.

Kupelo said that at 2am yesterday one person died and a passenger was injured on the R61 next to Mthatha’s affluent Fortgale residential suburb.

He said a tow truck overturned near the Sasol Garage and rolled a few times. The injured person was rushed to hospital.

On Sunday, two men died after a bakkie in which they were travelling overturned on the Sulenkama road 19km from Qumbu.

The crash happened at 6pm and although it is not clear how many people were in the bakkie, its occupants were flung out of the vehicle as it overturned. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za