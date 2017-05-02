Peter Zulu‚ the father of famous motor racer Gugu Zulu‚ has died.

The Sowetan reported on Tuesday that Peter Zulu died on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

His death comes less than a year after he buried his son Peter‚ who died after a trek up Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

“The passing of Gugu impacted [on] him badly‚ just when we thought he was getting better‚” said Tseliso Motloheloa‚ a family spokesperson.

“It is hard because we had the passing of Gugu’s cousin from Welkom [Mohau Sekoto] in January. I think‚ at the time when we were dealing with that pain of Mohau‚ three months down the line Gugu’s dad passes. It had a cumulative effect on the family‚ it is painful.”