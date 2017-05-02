Move on fraud hotline reports

The Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform (DRDAR) failed to assist the National Anti-Corruption Hotline (NACH) with a number of fraud cases reported to them, one dating back as far as May 2014.

This has prompted the Public Service Commission (PSC), which has been mandated by parliament to manage the NACH, to call on DRDAR to fully investigate the cases and provide feedback.

The DRDAR said implicated officials were charged departmentally and a report would be provided to the PSC. However, a number of sources within the department claim that no action has been taken against the officials.

The cases and individuals reported to NACH were last week confirmed by the department.

They are:

In May 2014, an anonymous caller reported a senior manager in the department of agriculture in East London, for alleged maladministration. The PSC received the full investigation report but without supporting documents;

July 2015, an anonymous caller alleged there was fraud committed by two department employees. The department is investigating and a full investigation report is awaited;

In November 2015, an anonymous caller reported an employee in Matatiele for alleged procurement irregularities. The department is investigating;

In February 2016, an employee was accused of unethical conduct by the community of Bhongweni. The department has yet to provide their investigation to NACH;

In July 2016, an anonymous caller reported that a director in the department, as well as other unknown officials, were reported for fraud and the department has yet to provide feedback or conduct a full investigation on the matter and;

In July 2016, a caller alleged that an employee at the department’s Bhisho office was accused of misconduct but there was no departmental feedback to the PSC.

According to sources within the department, no feedback was ever given to the PSC.

“The cases date back to 2014 and were reported to the hotline but were ignored by the department. If the department was attending to them, why is the PSC reminding DRDAR about them?” asked one of the sources within the department.

Another source said some DRDAR employees refused to assist in investigations as they felt senior management should take the fall. “They refused because the mandate to sign documents comes from senior officials,” the source said.

Both sources hold mid-level positions within the department and have met with the Daily Dispatch. In their response to Dispatch questions, the department said the investigations had been finalised “and the implicated officials will face disciplinary action except for those recommended for closure due to lack of evidence”.

The department said full investigations of all matters mentioned in a PSC report had been conducted. The Dispatch has seen an e-mail from one of the officials mentioned in a PSC report.

In the e-mail the employee wrote to the department’s director of anti-corruption, Simphiwe Ndzundzu, saying he had no problem with the investigation but was concerned about the way it was being carried out

Ndzundzu responded by urging the employee to cooperate with the investigation team. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za