The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has admitted it does not have evidence that Elvis Ramosebudi tried to plot a coup by killing high profile government ministers.

Ramosebudi‚ 33‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for a few minutes on Tuesday while prosecution asked for his bail application to be postponed until Friday.

The state also changed the charges against him from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

NPA spokesman Phindi Louw told journalists outside the court that “At this stage we don’t have information that suggest this is a coup plot”.

She said the evidence the NPA has was that he tried to “incite” Anglo American to fund crime by asking them for money to kill government ministers.

“The proper charge that can be preferred is incitement.” A conspiracy charge requires two or more people to conspire together to commit a crime. “Ramosebudi acted alone‚” she said.

Ramosebudi allegedly ran two organisations — the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance and the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime.

According to the Hawks‚ these organisations were apparently planning to kill 19 ministers and other high-profile officials.

Targets included President Jacob Zuma‚ Minister of Cooperative Governance Des van Rooyen‚ Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚

Lawyers for the controversial Gupta family also said they received a letter from him asking for R30 million to assassinate Thuli Madonsela‚ ex finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and Jonas. The Guptas reported this to police.

Incitement to commit crime is a schedule one offence which means the suspect will be granted bail‚ unless the state can prove it is in the interests of justice that he remain behind bars.

Louw said the state has not yet decided whether he needs a psychiatric evaluation‚ but it was considering this.

“More investigations must be conducted before we refer him for observation.”