News PHOTO GALLERY: This week's Top Shots By DDR - May 2, 2017 Here are this week's top shots from Africa Bike Week. Pictures were taken by SINO MAJANGAZA 1 of 8 FESTIVE RIDE: Those who attended the East London Show were treated to a different kind of activity Pictures: SINO MAJANGAZA CLEAN HEELS: Kylie Burger was one of the junior riders who took part in the East London Show in Gonubie ROAR OF APPROVAL: Bike lovers around East London came to watch as the bikers paraded around the city GIRL POWER: Members of Black Byrd perform at the Africa Bike Week in East London PART OF THE BROTHERHOOD: A biker is seen here at the start of the parade. Biker Xoli Gcilitshana was among the bikers who took part in this year's event. It was a show of bike force and revved up action in Buffalo City