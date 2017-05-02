PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

By DDR -

Here are this week’s top shots from Africa Bike Week. Pictures were taken by SINO MAJANGAZA 

1 of 8
FESTIVE RIDE: Those who attended the East London Show were treated to a different kind of activity Pictures: SINO MAJANGAZA
CLEAN HEELS: Kylie Burger was one of the junior riders who took part in the East London Show in Gonubie
ROAR OF APPROVAL: Bike lovers around East London came to watch as the bikers paraded around the city
GIRL POWER: Members of Black Byrd perform at the Africa Bike Week in East London
PART OF THE BROTHERHOOD: A biker is seen here at the start of the parade.
Biker Xoli Gcilitshana was among the bikers who took part in this year's event. It was a show of bike force and revved up action in Buffalo City

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*