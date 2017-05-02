A police officer was shot while responding to an armed robbery at a train station in Mamelodi East‚ Pretoria‚ on Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said that the robbery was executed by about eight armed robbers.

“While responding to the robbery‚ a police officer was shot at and is now hospitalised‚” Dlamini said.

Police are searching for five suspects in connection with the robbery and shooting‚ Power FM reported.

Power FM also reported that train operations in the area had been disrupted due to the incident.