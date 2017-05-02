Potsdam battle down to wire

Another weekend of exciting club rugby action was fought out over the past weekend as the second round of Border Super League matches saw the frontrunners continue their good form, while some teams bounced back in style – and others crashed to defeats.

MPM Old Selbornians sneaked a come-from-behind win over the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks in a very competitive low-scoring match in Potsdam.

Defences held sway in this encounter, with points difficult to come by in the first half, with just a solitary All Blacks penalty separating the two sides at the break.

The second half was also a tight affair, with the hosts managing to go over for a try, however, the visitors managed to dot down through eighthman, Siya November, while two successful penalties from Andisa Gqoba gave Old Boys a narrow 11-8 win in the end.

“We went into the game knowing it would be a tough match and in the end, we were so proud of the boys for holding the line and defending well in crucial stages of the game,” Old Boys’ backline coach Glen Warner said. “Defensively we have always been strong and once again the guys showed it this past weekend.”

Old Boys have now played two of their biggest rivals in their opening two games – Police and WSU – and having managed two wins in those games, will give them a massive boost going into the rest of the season. “It is a really good foundation we have laid winning two massive games and it is something we will now build on going into the rest of the season,” said Warner.

“But it is still a long season and a lot can happen over the coming months, so nothing has been decided yet.” Defending Super League champs Swallows followed up their solid opening win with another good performance as they thumped Ocean Sweepers 39-13 at home.

With two bonus point wins from their opening two games, Swallows are the clear pace-setters at this early juncture in the season and will be keen to keep building momentum as they aim to qualify for the Gold Cup competition later this year.

Police rugby club and the Fort Hare Blues both bounced back from their opening season losses with good bonus point wins on the second weekend.

Police scored a comprehensive 44-12 win over Breakers at Police Park, while Fort Hare thumped Winter Rose 41-7 in Mdantsane to secure a powerful away win.

Both teams will hope this gets their season back on track and they will aim to build on these performances.

Other results saw Ntlaza Lions notch up their second win of the season with a 23-12 home win over Buffaloes, while Berlin Tigers rebounded nicely from losing their opening match, to surprise Cambridge 23-18 in their encounter in Berlin.

The third weekend of the Border Super League will be battled out over the coming weekend.