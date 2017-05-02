Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the home of the Prophet of Mduduzi‚ “Unyazilwezulu” Shembe‚ in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by former KwaZulu-Natal premier and erstwhile ANC provincial chair Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday morning.

At the invitation of Prophet Unyazilwezulu Shembe‚ Ramaphosa joined thousands of congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) in Empangeni to celebrate the life and times of its founding leader‚ Prophet Isaiah Shembe.

As per strict protocol‚ Ramaphosa was compelled to walk barefoot as soon as he entered the home of Shembe.

He was greeted by Unyazilwezulu (thunder of the heavens) and walked on a red carpet to the massive pulpit amid a chorus of “Ameeeen”‚ before a sea of congregants in white gowns called “umnazaretha”.

Ramaphosa waited for about 10 minutes as a brass band played music blasting through loud speakers. Then there was a deadly silence as Unyazilwezulu entered to start the service with a special prayer.