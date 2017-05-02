Nomsa Buthelezi is happy that people are looking past her “pot belly and flabby arms” and recognising her presenting talent on Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) after been ‘suppressed’ by the “big girl tag” all her life.

The first OPW episode with Nomsa Buthelezi in the driver’s seat aired on Sunday and the actor-turned-presenter is happy to have had a positive reception.

“Because I don’t have Twitter‚ my friend screen-grabbed most of the comments for me. Although I was nervous‚ I was happy that people recognised my talent and enjoyed my work‚” she said.

Mzansi Magic’s OPW presenters receive constant criticism from the viewers who engage with the show on social media week after week.

Nomsa‚ who is going to present 13 episodes as Thembisa Mdoda takes a break from the show‚ said that she had been “suppressed” all her life by the “big girl tag” but OPW has allowed her to shine for her talent and personality.

The OPW presenter told TshisaLIVE that although she was nervous about the criticism she anticipated following her debut on OPW‚ she was pleasantly surprised by how much people commented on her skills and not her “big figure”.

“Look‚ people forgot about my ‘big belly’ and ‘flabby arms’ and they just saw my personality and my talent and that makes me happy‚” she said.

The actor-turned-presenter said that she is “proud” to be representing “big girls” and to show people that they are capable of great things.

She added that although she doesn’t have a Twitter account‚ she knows that Twitter is always “hot and spicy” but she is ready for whatever they wish to “throw at her.”

“They can slash me all they like! I know I won’t be perfect every week and people will always have something to say but I am having the time of my life‚” she said.

Our Perfect Wedding airs every Sunday night at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.