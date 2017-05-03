ANC regional boss in court for graft- Amathole secretary and co-accused stand trial next week

Amathole ANC regional secretary Teris Ntutu was given R5000 bail yesterday.

Ntutu appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court alongside Mnquma municipal employee Zanele Mbewu, who was released on R4000, and Durban based businessman Regis Masuku, who was released on R20000.

The three have been charged with fraud totalling R1-million.

The case was postponed to May 8, when they will be joined in the dock by Butterworth businessman Sive Nombembe, who is accused number two in the matter. Accused number one was the late Mnquma municipal manager Sindile Tantsi, who died in a car crash last month.

Ntutu’s arrest relates to a R10-million refuse bag tender the cash-strapped local authority awarded two years ago to Nombembe of Big Event Boy. State prosecutor Jongikhaya Dudumashe told presiding magistrate Freddy Dyongosi that Ntutu was alleged to have received a kickback of R235000 from the tender, Mbewu R185000 and Masuku R650000. All three submitted affidavits motivating why they should be released on bail. Ntutu said he was a law candidate at the University of Fort Hare and a politician in the Amathole region with a monthly income of R43000. He owned a house in Beacon Bay worth R1.7-million and movable assets worth R100000, and he would plead not guilty to the charges.

Mbewu said she had five mouths to feed. She had a fixed address and would also plead not guilty.

Masuku owned various businesses and was a director in various others. He had assets of R30-million and would also plead not guilty.

Setting bail for the trio, the magistrate said: “The bail conditions are that you attend court every time the case is heard. If you leave the country let the investigating officer know and do not interfere with the state witnesses. Failure to do so will result in your bail being forfeited. In addition you must not commit the same offence for which you are charged with now.”

Their court appearance comes after Ntutu – the man President Jacob Zuma flew to Port Alfred to congratulate after he was re-elected Amathole regional secretary in March – handed himself over to the Hawks yesterday.

Ntutu’s attorney, Mvuzo Notyesi, wrote to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams saying Ntutu’s arrest would have consequences for his career as he prepares for the Eastern Cape ANC elective conference in July.

The regional heavyweight is expected to play a key role in who is elected to the ANC’s top posts in the province.

The Dispatch reported on Monday that Ntutu’s arrest warrant was signed in March but never effected as the elite crime fighting unit did not want to be seen as part of a smear campaign ahead of the Amathole regional conference. The three accused were brought to the court from East London by a team of Hawks just after noon. Led by investigating officer Captain Lupumlo Lwana, Ntutu entered the court wearing designer sunglasses.

While in the dock he turned and waved to supporters and friends.

Among his supporters in court were Eastern Cape ANC PEC member Andile Lungisa, Luzuko Buku, who works in economic development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo’s office, and Nomfesane Nyathela, the parliamentary liaison officer at health MEC Phumza Dyantyi’s office.