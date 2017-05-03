BCM set to announce new boss

The former manager of Great Kei Municipality, Andile Sihlahla, is expected to take over the reins as the new boss of Buffalo City Metro (BCM).

The metro is expected to make an announcement later this month, but is keeping its cards close to its chest.

BCM executive mayor Xola Pakati confirmed that the process was nearing completion, but would not divulge the identity of the preferred candidate.

He said he could only do so once council had given its official stamp of approval for the recommendation.

