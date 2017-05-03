‘Cannibal’ accused ‘just wants to be sentenced’ – Man who ate four-year-old pleads guilty, refuses legal aid

The Port St Johns man accused of slaughtering and dismembering a four-year-old boy and eating parts of his body yesterday told a magistrate he only wanted to be sentenced and serve his term.Mandisi Gwanya, 30, said he was pleading guilty on all charges.

Gwanya is charged with killing his nephew Kamvelihile Ngala in KwaNtsila village three weeks ago.

confidence in lawyers and, also, there is absolutely no need of one in this matter.”

Gwanya was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms and a torn brown

T-shirt.

Earlier, hundred pupils from the Roman Catholic Junior Secondary School marched in the streets calling for no bail.

“As the community of Port St Johns we are urging justice to take its course for the brutal killing of young Kamvelihle Ngala. We demand that bail be denied.