Four people killed at weekend

Mthatha police are investigating four cases of killings that happened at the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Dineo Koena said the first incident happened on Friday in Sulenkama village about 19km outside Qumbu where a 21-year-old man was found shot dead. No arrests have been made.

On Saturday a 27-year-old man was found with stab wounds by passers-by in Ngangelizwe township Mthatha.

Koena said the man was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead, no arrests have been made.

Also on Saturday a 23-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder of a 25-year-old man.

Both victim and suspect are from Xabane village near Tsolo where the incident happened

“The pair was apparently drinking together at a tavern when an argument between the two ensued which led to the stabbing. The friend was later arrested on Sunday,” said Koena.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in Mqangqweni village near Ngqeleni on Sunday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested.

Koena said they were concerned about the number of killings linked to alcohol abuse and have issued a warning and advise to tavern owners and communities in general.

“If you are hosting a gathering in your home where people are drinking make sure everyone leaves before dark and we advise tavern owners to always search their patrons.

“This is for the safety of their other customers and for the establishment,” she said.

In other weekend reports two men, aged 32 and 40 were arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Bityi.

“The victim was going home after visiting family around 10pm when she was accosted by two suspects who dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her.”

She said the suspects were nabbed the following day and are due to appear in court today.

Police also arrested two men on separate incidents for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Following a tip-off, Qumbu police arrested a 25-year-old who was found with a 9mm pistol, one magazine and three live rounds, a bulletproof vest and a SAPS uniform.

“We believe the suspect may have used these to carry out robberies but the pistol is being sent for a ballistics test which may help us link him to other crimes,” said Koena. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za