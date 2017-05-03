Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Wednesday made big promises to military veterans who have been waiting for housing over 23 years.

Addressing the vets at a Housing Dialogue in Boksburg‚ Sisulu assumed the position of being a messiah to housing vets‚ saying she would ensure that they have houses before the end of the month.

“Today we are here to wipe your tears away so that we can move forward‚” Sisulu said‚ adding that they were apologetic for the delays.

She called on all the veterans who were without housing to stand up. Scores stood up.

“Before you leave‚ there will be a register to say you do not have a house and you must say where you live. I will give you the cellphone numbers of the task team members so that in a month’s time‚ if you do not have a house‚ their phones will not stop ringing‚” Sisulu said to applause.

One of the military veterans told Sisulu that he had managed to buy himself his own house but the house was on the verge of being auctioned by the bank. The auction was set down for May 10.

“Sit down Raymond‚ the house will be yours before you go to bed today‚” Sisulu replied‚ surprising the veteran.

She explained that some of the delays in issuing the houses had stemmed from delayed consultation processes‚ the lack of a database with veterans’ details and legislative framework.

A database system had since been established and Sisulu said she now had the power to override legislature that hampered their efforts to give the vets housing.

The first people who would receive houses would be destitute families of military veterans who had since died.

Sisulu said there were houses that had been built but not all those houses were in the area where the military veterans were residing.

“We may not be able to provide you with houses where you live right now but consider if you can move to that area‚” she said.

The majority agreed.

While the veterans had called for houses which were 80 square meters‚ some of the houses available were only 40 square metres.

“Go there temporarily or on a permanent basis and we will give you the rest of money which is due to you. The house which is due to you is R188‚000‚ the houses which are built are worth R132‚ 000. This means you would be owed R53‚000 which you can use to extend the house to where you want it to be‚” Sisulu said.

Some of the military veterans said they wanted the option of building their own houses.

Sisulu said the vets could exercise this option.

“Those who have opted to build your own‚ you would need to agree to go where there is land‚” she said.

Her office would also ensure that the contractors who worked on building houses for the military veterans would also employ military veterans.

Meanwhile‚ military veterans who were now formally employed and had successfully obtained bonds would not be left behind in the military housing project.

Sisulu said those who were struggling to pay the bonds would be assisted.

“It doesn’t make sense for the banks to take them. We will have an agreement with banks to buy the houses‚” Sisulu said.

Sisulu had taken to the podium shortly after one female military veteran had lashed out at Deputy Minister of Military Veterans‚ Kebby Maphatsoe. While the vets voiced their concerns‚ the woman who identified herself as Comrade Charmaine told Maphatsoe that he had failed them.

“You failed us Kirby [sic]!” she shouted‚ silencing the room.

“Today we don’t have places to stay because of you‚” she added‚ leaving Maphatsoe stunned.

The military veterans claimed to have had their plight ignored for years on end.

Others said it was a shame knowing that such matters were still issues 23 years into democracy.

“We are not charity baskets‚ we are heroes of our revolution‚” one of the vets told delegates at the meeting.