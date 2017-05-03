Stars to get all motivated for EC -Event aims to change lives by ‘renewing’ minds

Top national gospel singers and radio personalities are making their way to Mthatha and East London this weekend for the annual City2City Motivation Tour.

This will be the first time that the tour, now in its fourth year, is coming to the Eastern Cape.

The motivation tour kicks off at the Assemblies of God Convention Centre in Ekhwezi, Mthatha, on Friday.

Saturday will see the group making its way to the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Event organiser Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha of Ukhozi FM said the tour was inspired by the five-minute motivation talks that some radio stations include on a daily basis.

“A lot of stations have this segment on their shows.

“Local motivational speakers or pastors give people some inspiration to start off the week or weekend but I felt that five minutes is not enough.

“We are now giving the various motivational speakers more than 30 minutes to speak to the people.

“The speakers are going to be talking about everything from business talk to marriage and family life,” he said.

Mbatha said he believed a transformed life started with a changed mind.

Some of the speakers include Pastor Sthembiso Zondo, Pastor J, Abongile Mangala, Sbu Buthelezi, Siya Mhlongo, Buyi Zulu, Linda Ntuli and Lusindiso Malimba.

“We know it can get boring if we only have speakers. That is why we have performing artists who will be performing inbetween the talks,” he said.

Radio personalities Dudu Khoza from Ukhozi FM, Pastor The DJ of Umhlobo Wenene and Lusanda Mbane from Tru FM are also expected to make an appearance.

“Presenters from Unitra FM, Izwilethemba, Link FM, Mdantsane FM and Inkonjane FM will also make appearances.”

The musical line-up is made up of the likes of Lebo Sekgobela, Thinah Zungu, Dumi Mkokstad, Betusile, Butho Vuthela, Thobekile Mkhwanazi, Onesimus, Kholeka and Lusanda Mcinga.

Comedians Simphiwe Shembe and Sfiso Nene will also add some laughter to the event.

Quoting Romans 12:2 in the Bible which reads, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – His good, pleasing and perfect will”, Mbatha said the tour was aimed at helping people to renew their minds in line with the message of the gospel.

“If you think right, you will travel right in your life.”

lThe City2City Motivation Tour is giving away 10 double tickets to lucky Daily Dispatch readers, five for Mthatha and five for East London.

To win, name one of the artists who will be performing at the event. E-mail your answers and your city of choice to competi

tion@dispatch.co.za. General tickets cost R100, VIP R250 and VVIP R400, available at Computicket. Gates open at 4pm and the show starts at 6pm.