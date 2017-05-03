Two Mnquma traffic officers injured on duty

Two Mnquma traffic officers, aged 31 and 39, who were on patrol duty were slightly injured after their official vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz car on Saturday.

Mnquma municipality spokesman Loyiso Mpalantshane said both cars had been travelling in the same direction.

“The Mnquma traffic officer driving the official Toyota Corolla was attempting to changes lanes when both vehicles collided, near Sizzlers butchery.

“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz also escaped injury,” he said.

The traffic officers were admitted to a nearby hospital and were released shortly after getting medical attention.

Mpalantshane said in a statement the incident was being treated as purely accidental.

“At this stage, no foul play is suspected.”

He appealed to motorists to exercise patience when using the road in order to save lives.

His statement revealed that nearly 100 vehicles passing through Butterworth were in violation of traffic regulations.

Thousands of rands in fines were issued during roadblock operations staged from the eve of Freedom Day, including Friday, April 28 and Monday, May 1.

On Friday, traffic officers pulled over 56 motorists with outstanding fines, driving without permits, driving without a licence and operating unroadworthy vehicles on public roads.

Ten drivers were pulled over for driving without valid permits on Wednesday, April 26 while a further 33 were stopped on Monday.