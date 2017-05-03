UFH to honour Motsepe, Mhlaba

Thousands of students will graduate from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) and Walter Sisulu University (WSU) over the next two weeks.

At WSU 80 graduands will be capped with cum laude and for the first time the university will have a sign language interpreter.

At UFH 70 graduands will receive their doctorates and the university will also be honouring business mogul, Patrice Motsepe, and the late struggle veteran and first democratic Eastern Cape premier, Raymond Mhlaba.

The graduation ceremonies at both universities will run from today until May 12 where about 5700 graduates at WSU and 2804 will receive their degrees, diplomas and doctorates.

Speaking to the Dispatch yesterday, WSU spokeswoman, Yonela Tukwayo said they were hoping the ongoing protest by students from the Education Society will not disrupt the graduation ceremony in Mthatha.

Tukwayo said the students embarked on a protest yesterday morning, demanding that the university reopen registration for education programmes for prospective students.

“We are engaging the protesting students to resolve the matter and hope they will not disrupt the ceremony for the sake of graduands and their parents who will be attending,” said Tukwayo.

Fort Hare’s 94th graduation ceremony will be preceded by the inaugurations of the new chancellor and vice-chancellor (VC) today followed by the chancellor’s dinner.

Earlier this year Fort Hare appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as chancellor and Professor Sakhela Buhlungu as VC.

UFH communications officers, Mawande Mrashula said the graduation ceremonies will see a number of guest speakers, including struggle veteran Denis Goldberg.

Motsepe will be the guest of honour at the May 10 ceremony and will be conferred an honorary doctorate in commerce.

Mhlaba will be honoured with an honorary doctorate in social science.