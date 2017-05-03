Unemployed nurses protest for jobs

Scores of unemployed nurses have taken their fight to the doorstep of the provincial health offices in Bhisho demanding appointment letters.

The group are currently blockading the Dukumbana Building in Bhisho where provincial health offices are housed singing struggle songs.

This while their leaders and union Denosa are locked inside a meeting negotiating.

The group who graduated from the government-funded Lilitha Nursing College have vowed that their sit-in which starts today will carry on until they get appointment letters from Health MEC Pumza Dyantyi, who is out of the province attending to a National Health Council gathering where MECs are meeting Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, according to Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

The department has said that the marchers are wasting their time since it does not have budget to absorb all unemployed nurses.

Kupelo said the only way for the marchers was to apply for the nursing posts the department advertised on Tuesday.