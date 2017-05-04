WATCH: Nurse sit-in averted as Bhisho commits to jobs

A planned “indefinite sit-in” at the provincial health department headquarters by a group of unemployed nurses, was yesterday suspended hours after it had started.

This after the Bhisho government’s 11th-hour commitment to create 52 nursing posts for them.

The scores of unemployed nurses who took their joblessness plight to the doorstep of the provincial health offices in Bhisho, were demanding they be appointed by the provincial government.

The sit-in by graduates from the government-funded Lilitha Nursing College, which started yesterday morning, was meant to go on indefinitely until their call for employment was heeded by the provincial government.

It was, however, suspended when the late agreement was reached between their leaders and the department, paving the way for the creation of various posts to accommodate some of them.

Leaders of the protesting group, representing about 200 Lilitha graduates, were locked in meetings for hours with departmental heavyweights including the department’s superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe.

Health MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi was not at the meeting as she was said to be out of the province meeting national Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, along with her provincial counterparts from other provinces.

In a bid to avert the planned sit-in protest, the department swiftly promised to allocate 52 nursing positions for some of the group of over 200 unemployed nurses.

Departmental spokesman Sizwe Kupelo yesterday confirmed they had reached an agreement with the group following long negotiations that took place yesterday.

Kupelo said the affected group was encouraged to apply for the 52 newly advertised posts since the closing date for application was May 18.

However, Kupelo said the department’s hiring procedures were going to be followed to the letter as only those who meet the prescribed requirements would be absorbed.

The group had yesterday gathered and protested at the Dukumbana Building in Bhisho where the department’s offices are located.

One of their leaders, Thembinkosi Qwakanisa, yesterday said it was a step towards the right direction.

He said the department had promised to continue issuing out posts until all unemployed nurses are inside the system.

Kupelo confirmed that, saying there are more posts coming.

To ensure the department keeps to the end of their promise, another meeting is scheduled for June 20 to evaluate the progress of delivery.

Kupelo said they had agreed to the June 20 meeting to monitor progress. He said this will be done to avert fears of being left out in the process and also to further address concerns of shortage of staff in public health institutions. — zingisam@dispatch.co.za