Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso’s bail hearing resumed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning‚ with the court hearing sordid accusations of how Omotoso and his “henchwomen” allegedly recruited girls as young as 13 to take part in sexual acts with him.

Detective Warrant Officer Peter Plaatjies told the court 13 complainants had come forward and 12 more were expected to give statements.

The 25 young women are from around the country.

Defence attorney Alfonso Hattingh questioned the accuracy of Plaatjies’s statement regarding the age of two complainants from Port Elizabeth.

The matter was adjourned for Plaatjies to check the statements.

Meanwhile the court heard on Wednesday how Omotoso allegedly received a tip-off that helped him evade arrest last month.

Omotoso was arrested in Port Elizabeth on April 20‚ following a botched plan to arrest him in the Free State over the Easter weekend.

Testifying in court on Wednesday‚ Plaatjies said it had been decided to arrest Omotoso in Bloemfontein during an “Easter Crusade” on Good Friday.

But during a stakeout at a hotel where Omotoso was meant to be staying‚ the pastor was nowhere to be seen.

Plaatjies said officials had then gone to look for him at the Bloemfontein City Hall where he was meant to give a sermon.

“There was no service conducted‚ only a video was shown‚” he said.

“After the service‚ a member of the congregation went onto the stage and addressed the audience.

“He identified himself as a member of the Hawks and told [congregants] that other members of the Hawks were present as well as members of the defence force [to arrest Omotoso].”

Omotoso was eventually handcuffed in the restroom and arrested for human trafficking‚ minutes after his flight landed at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20.

The 58-year-old pastor faces 22 charges relating to sexual offences or human trafficking.