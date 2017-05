South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Eastern Cape leadSouth African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Eastern Cape leader, Noluntu Mahashe, has been hospitalised after being shot in her Morningside home this morning.

The shooter fled in a getaway vehicle without taking anything from the outspoken taxi boss.A police forensic team is currently on the scene. Mahashe is receiving medical treatment in an East London hospital.