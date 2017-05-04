The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has gone after the money Christopher Panayiotou allegedly paid a former employee to take out a hit on his wife.

The state attorney wants this money forfeited‚ along with the cash Panayiotou‚ 30‚ allegedly gave to the self-confessed middleman to disappear after the murder.

AFU investigating officer Warrant Officer Clinton Brown said Luthando Siyoni‚ 36‚ was a lowly paid employee of Panayiotou’s and the only conceivable reason for his former boss to give him this amount of money – about R80 000 – was clearly to effect the hit on his wife‚ Jayde.

“The property was clearly proceeds or an instrumentality of a conspiracy to commit murder‚” according to court papers before the Port Elizabeth High Court.

