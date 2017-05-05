Bryan Habana rubbishes death rumours: ‘Er‚ I’m very much alive’

Rugby star Bryan Habana has rubbished rumours that he has died‚ taking to his official Facebook page to post a live video of himself with his dogs

“There’s been a very disturbing rumour going around that I am no longer alive. I’m all fine. I’m all good‚” he said in the video.

Dressed in a long sleeve blue top‚ Bryan poked fun at his looks.

“I’m doing well. I probably need a haircut ‚ but I’m well‚” he said.

The rumours that he had died went viral last night with many fans and South Africans concerned that the award winning rugby player had died.