Pastor’s bail application: ‘Omotoso has suicidal thoughts’

On the third day of Pastor Tim Omotoso’s bail application his defence attorney said his client had suicidal thoughts after he was arrested at the Port Elizabeth airport last month.

The Durban-based pastor is facing 22 charges relating to sexual offences or human trafficking.

Alfonso Hattingh told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that his client has also complained of poor conditions while being held at Mt Road police station and has had trouble sleeping.

Omotoso’s Nigerian passports were presented to the court‚ one containing a work visa.

Access cards to the estate where 58-year-old Omotoso and his wife allegedly live were also shown as evidence.

Speaking through his attorney Omotoso claimed his arrest was unlawful.

Court adjourned while the state consulted a witness they intend calling next.