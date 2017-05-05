Second caregiver who assaulted elderly woman found guilty

A professional nurse who slapped, flicked and stuck his fingers in the ears of an 84-year-old woman at the upmarket Lily Kirchmann home for the frail in East London has been found guilty of assault.

Tshibangu Kolonji was caught on tape assaulting Hope Shepherd on the afternoon of January 30, 2015.

Shepherd’s daughter Bernice Robertson had hidden a camera in her mother’s room when she suspected that she was being abused during her R17 000 a month stay in the home.

Kolonji denied the charges affirmed to him but East London Regional Court 4 magistrate Sadia Jacobs ruled this morning the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Kolonji assaulted Shepherd on the day in question.

Jacobs followed her judgement by sentencing Kolonji to six months imprisonment suspended for three years provided he did not commit the same offence.