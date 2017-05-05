The state will add a charge of defeating the ends of justice to the murder charge faced by the Coligny farmers accused of the death of a teenager.

Pieter Doorewaard‚ 26‚ and Phillip Schutte‚ 34‚ are accused of murdering Motlhomola Mosweu.

They are applying for bail in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court.

The state is opposed to their release and on Friday handed in a petition signed by residents of the town who do not want the men to get bail.

The men claim Mosweu “accidentally” fell off the back of a bakkie while they were taking him to the police station for allegedly stealing sunflower from a field.

Prosecutor Khetheni Mudau argued on Friday that the men did not play “open cards” with the police.

“They should have gone back to the crime scene [and] allow the police to investigate the vehicle [they were driving]‚” Mudau argued. “That is why we are going to add a charge of defeating the ends of justice against the accused.”

He also argued that the men had intimidated the only state witness.

Earlier on Friday‚ a group of residents‚ including schoolchildren‚ held a protest outside the court calling for bail not to be granted.

Mudau said there was evidence that if the men were released on bail there would be public disorder.

Magistrate Magaola Foso will deliver judgment on Monday.