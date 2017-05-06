EC teacher linked to uncollected body

The man whose body laid uncollected for four days in a veld near the Nahoon Dam this week was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by a Mdantsane high school teacher.

Police confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old NU9 based Ngcelwane High School teacher this morning.

He is facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

The victim has been identified by police as Masixole Nkwanyana.

DispatchLive reported on Wednesday about a frustrated farmer who had to co-exist with the partially decomposed body near his farm although having alerted authorities about the deceased on Friday.

When Nkwanyana’s bloodied body was finally retrieved, police began with their investigation.

“Through detective efforts it emerged that the teacher kidnapped and killed the deceased last week after he accused him of breaking into his house and stealing a laptop and a cellphone. The suspect will appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon,” Mzuku said.

Eastern Cape department of education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said they were shocked to hear if the incident .

“We have learned with shock that such has happened, however we will await the court ruling on the matter before we take any steps,” Mtima said.