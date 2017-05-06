Welcome drop in food prices

Consumers filling their supermarket baskets with grocery staples this month face a welcome respite from cost of living increases, most notably a steep hike in fuel prices which came into effect this week.

The Saturday Dispatch has been monitoring the price of eight basic food items, namely chicken pieces, milk, brown bread, sunflower oil, eggs, maize meal, butternut and potatoes on a monthly basis, and this month reflects a decrease in the entire shopping list with the exception of the price of milk, which will cost consumers the same as last month.

Prices were sourced at three East London supermarkets with the breakdown as follows:

Potatoes went down from R13.50/kg to R11.99, a decrease of R1.50;

Butternut dropped from R12.99 to R6.66/kg, a decrease of R6.33;

Chicken pieces dropped from R49.90/kg to R39.99, a drop of R9.91;

Brown bread cost R10.29 in April and now costs R7.99; a saving of R2.30;

Maize meal went from R11.99 to R9.99/kg, a decrease of R2;

Sunflower oil dropped from R18.99 to R17.99, a decrease of R1.

A dozen eggs went from R21.98 down to R20.78, a drop of R1.20 and

A litre of milk cost R10.99 both last and this month.

National Agricultural Market Council agro-food chain manager Christo Joubert said the “good news” for consumers was a result of favourable climatic conditions for farming, which would lead to a sharp drop in the price of maize meal.

“The price of maize is expected to drop dramatically. It should cost between R6 and R7 per kilo in three to four month’s time.”

Joubert said low maize prices also had a positive effect on the prices of chicken and eggs because chicken feed was made up of maize and soya beans and the production price would therefore go down.

The price of butternut, potatoes and other vegetables had also been positively affected by good rain.

“This is good news for consumers. Food inflation is coming down and should come down more.”

Red meat eaters can expect their steaks and chops to become increasingly expensive, however, due to the crippling 2015-16 drought.

“It has already increased by a lot because of the drought. When there was no feed many cattle were sold, leading to an over-supply, but cattle farmers are now in a building phase which could take two to three years to normalise.”

Joubert said many meat lovers would switch to chicken and pork.

Another blot affecting the cost of pantry essentials was the steep increase in the petrol price which went up by 49c/l and the price of diesel which jumped by between 30c/l and 32c/l depending on blends, on Wednesday.

Joubert said the resulting increase in distribution costs would slow down the decrease in food inflation. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za