ANC can get 75% in next general poll, says Ramaphosa

The ANC must “elect the right leaders” in December if it hopes to win the 2019 general elections with an overwhelming majority.

This is according to the party’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa who was addressing party members at the Joza Multipurpose Centre in Grahamstown today during a Cadres Forum that drew a crowd of more tha 2000 ANC supporters.

So optimistic is Ramaphosa that he believes that his embattled party can surprise many and get more than two thirds majority come 2019.

“If we take the right steps, make good promises and elect the right leaders we will be able to get an overwhelming majority,” said Ramaphosa.

“In my view we can get 75% as long as we do the right things and take the right decisions. It is not beyond us.

“Now let us get ready for our conference to elect leaders who will move us forward not backwards; leaders with vision; leaders with content, leaders who can be trusted and leaders with intergrity.”

Should the party go this route in its conference, said Ramaphosa, the oppostion parties’ hopes of a coalition government in 2019 would be nothing but a pipedream.