Police and Liquor Board interdicted from interfering with Oh Brigado

Obrigado owner champagne bar Olwethu Hoyana has obtained an interim order against the police and the Eastern Cape Liquor board after they shut down his business.

This came after Beacon Bay Police and Public Order Police (POP) raided the popular bar at the Beacon Bay Crossing on April 28 before confiscating liquor worth over R200 000. Hoyana is accused of operating without a liquor licence. On Friday Hoyana obtained a High Court order against the police and the liquor licensing authority.

Judge Templeton Mageza has ordered the police to return the stock while the liquor board has been ordered to stop “interfering” with Hoyana’s business pending the finalisation of the matter. The matter would be heard on Thursday.

In the interim order Judge Mageza said, “the respondents be and are hereby interdicted and restrained from interfering with applicant’s business activities of retail sale of liquor for consumption on the premises..” Obrigado reopened its doors on Friday after Hoyana obtained the order.

The place was shut down amid drama in front of scores of patrons some whom had converged in East London for Africa Bike Week.

Dozens of fans who flocked to the joint for popular comedian Skhumba Hlophe’s after-party event were greeted by locked doors. So are those who wanted to attend the ABW after-party the following day.

According to the Eastern Cape Liqour Board, Hoyana failed to renew the category 1- On Consumption liquor licence. The licence, which is renewable over a period of 1 year, allegedly expired on February 2016.

In an interview with the Dispatch, Hoyana charges that the raiding of his place was illegal. Hoyana also denied the allegations that he was operating without a liquor licence. However he said, “ I do have an operating licence but there were some issues between myself and liquor board regarding the issuing of the licence.” Hoyana couldn’t explain further citing that the matter would still be in court.

Yesterday the East London police confirmed being served with court documents. East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said a letter of demand was received by the Beacon Bay police station commander Colonel Thayne Petzer to return the alcohol to Hoyana.

Yesterday Petzer revealed that he has not returned the alcohol citing that he is yet to present his side in court before refusing to answer further questions. Eastern Cape Liqour Board spokesman Mgwebi Msiya said. “We haven’t been served with court papers yet but we still maintain that the joint had been operating without a licence.

Our records show that the license lapsed last year.” Hoyana, a seasoned marketing guru, is the former Metro FM marketing manager. He has also worked for giants like National Lottery, Cardbury, British American Tobacco and Nestle SA.—malibongwed@dispatch.co.za