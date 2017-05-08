Disgruntled Mdantsane residents threaten total shutdown

About 200 Mdantsane residents gathered at the Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre to discuss their grievances about the Buffalo City Metro.

Inaccurate municipal billing, electricity blackouts and water outages are among the burning issues vented at the imbizo hosted by business owners in Mdantsane.

Plans of shutting down Mdantsane by barricading all entry and exit points are underway by the disgruntled residents.

Coordinators of the imbizo said they had invited BCM mayor Xola Pakati, who responded in a letter which was read our to the attendees.

Pakati said he could not attend because he was attending to an IDP meeting, “the correct platform for residents to raise their concerns”, somewhere in the Metro.

Residents continued to threaten that they would shutdown the township until Pakati addressed them.

Nondula informal settlement residents say they have been living in informal settlements for 26 years to date, while other communities that have mushroomed long after have been put in housing development programmes.

The township, which has a high unemployment rate, has been among the areas billed incorrectly and continuously has residents’ electricity disconnected, forcing them to pay exorbitant fees for reconnection.