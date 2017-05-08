Gospel sounds rejuvenate souls in all-night fest

East London’s Absa Stadium reverberated with sweet heavenly voices on Saturday night during the City2City Motivation Tour.

Gospel music lovers were blessed by legendary musicians such as Lusanda Mcinga and Veliswa Skeyi, Thobekile Mkhwanazi, Thinah Zungu, Dumi Mkokstad, Bethusile Mcinga and Lebo Sekgobela of Lion of Judah fame.

This was the second leg of the tour in the Eastern Cape. On Friday night, the same line-up performed at the Assemblies of God Convention Centre in Mthatha.

Event organizer Sipho “Sgqemeza” Mbatha of Ukhozi FM said although the turnout was not as good as they had expected, he was happy with the support of those who came.

“The turnout was not as we anticipated as compared to other provinces, but the reality is that we were doing this here for the first time. The purpose was to introduce the concept of this tour and we executed that well,” he said.

He said the event which aimed to help “renew minds inline with the message of the Gospel” would return next year.

“We hope that through word of mouth the event will grow bigger in future,” he said.

Motivational speakers such as Abongile Mangali and Sbu Buthelezi received standing ovations after their speeches.

Ayanda Siyongwana of Amalinda said she was happy that she attended the event.

“The speakers were great. I wish everyone I know was here to listen to this. I feel so motivated and energised,” she said.

Mandlakazi Mto of East London said the motivational speakers helped her to see life in a different, but positive perspective.

“It was like they touched something in my spirit and revived it,” she said.

Artists blessed the crowd who braved the cold weather to watch them perform, until yesterday morning.

Multi-award winning Willowvale-born guitarist, Lusanda Mcinga sang her popular songs such as Umoya weNkosi and Ngubani na lo, to mention a few.

Skeyi, who started her music career as one of the lead singers of the once-popular Zwelitsha-based gospel group Lord Comforters, also left the audience asking for more.

Zungu, Bethusile and Dumi gave great performances which pleased the crowd, but it was Lion of Judah hitmaker, Sekgobela who won the hearts of the audience.

The vibrant crowd crammed the area in front of the stage, singing along and dancing to her popular songs Ntate lerato la hao, Majesty and Theko ya hao.

The event ended just before sunrise yesterday.