Matatiele mayor calls for calm over the possibility of town moving to KZN

Matatiele mayor Momelezi Mbedla has called for the town’s residents to remain calm over the possibility of the area being moved back to KwaZulu-Natal.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, the mayor also pleaded with the media to respect the processes as they unfold.

“I am sure you will appreciate the fact that this is an involved process which requires all those interested in stability to be sober-minded.

“For this reason, we wish to appeal to the media houses not to exert unnecessary pressure on this process by coming up with sensational scoops,” he said.

After agreeing into a political coalition which allowed the ruling ANC to retain some municipalities following the local government elections, the African Independent Congress, as part of its bargaining deal, demanded the reinstatement of Matatiele back into KZN as part of helping out the ANC.